Goldman Sachs’s newly restarted cryptocurrency desk has so far traded in two bitcoin-linked products, according to news reports. The company restarted its cryptocurrency-trading desk earlier this year as part of the firm’s global markets division, Reuters reported in March. The desk has since successfully traded in bitcoin non-deliverable forwards and in bitcoin futures, according to a memo cited by CNBC and Reuters. The memo, sent to staff last week by Goldman partner Rajesh Venkataramani, announced the formation of the trading desk team, which will operate under the firm’s global currencies and emerging markets unit and report to Venkataramani, with Goldman’s digital assets initiative led by Mathew McDermott.