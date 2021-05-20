Pet of the week

How one rescue dog is bringing joy to a global audience. Rescue dog-turned-pawthor, Finnegan Count Smooshie Tushie, is back with his third year of hilarious weekly updates and “special reports” about his life managing his rescued hoomans. The third book in “The Finn Chronicles” series drops on May 25th and covers Finn’s COVID year in “the bunker”, learning how to lick masks off hoomans’ faces, and other major life changes like packing up and moving. Despite the struggles of 2020, Finn maintains his trademark sarcasm and keeps life funny and engaging. It follows the first two books in the series that captured #1 and #2 spots on Amazon’s Best Seller List. You can find Finn’s books online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Walmart, and most online retailers around the world, as well as your local independent bookstore!