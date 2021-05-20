Pet of the week

This week’s Adopt-A-Pet is Freya 2 from the Cat Tales Cat Cafe!. Here’s what the folks at the Cat Tales Cat Cafe had to say about Freya 2:. Freya 2 is a sweet and shy kitty that was transferred to the [Goathouse Refuge] from another shelter. She is learning to trust people and will make a very devoted and affectionate pet with a gentle and loving adopter. Freya 2 would love to be adopted with another kitty near her age so she will always have a feline companion and playmate. Come visit this little darling at Cat Tales Cafe’ and see if she is the one just waiting to go home with you.