Worried About a Bank Branch Closing? Watch for These Signals

Senior VP of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank, Tony Smith joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to share the mobile branch banking and outreach initiatives that are happening in 16 neighborhoods and communities in the area. Hear as Tony shares the importance of efforts that support opportunities, inclusion and the inspiration for the mobile bank branch, as well as the full range of services and activities supported. Much more that an ATM, there are mortgages made, accounts opened, financial literacy classes and educational opportunities…all happening right in and around the truck during the scheduled visits.