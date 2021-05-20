newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Credits & Loans

Worried About a Bank Branch Closing? Watch for These Signals

By Les Shaver
GlobeSt.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor each of the past 11 years, the number of bank branch closings has surpassed the number of bank branch openings, according to FDIC data. But the closings aren’t necessarily representative of a struggling sector.

www.globest.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Branch Closing#Fdic#Bank Branch Closings#Bank Branch Openings#Fdic Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Personal Finance
News Break
Credits & Loans
Related
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Onboarding Introduced by Land Bank of the Philippines, Clients May Open Savings Accounts Online without Visiting a Bank Branch

The Land Bank of the Philippines has introduced its digital onboarding platform for its clients so they can easily open up a savings account without being required to visit a physical bank location. The State-managed banking institution unveiled its digital onboarding system, called DOBS Mobile, on May 12, 2021. LandBank’s...
New Haven County, CTMySanAntonio

Santander Bank to close four of its 28 CT branches in August

Santander Bank is closing four of its 28 branches in the state, including one in New Haven County, according to a federal agency that charters, regulates and supervises all national banks. Bank officials told the federal Office of the Comptroller of Currency they are closing branches in Plainville, Farmington, East...
Personal FinanceBusiness Insider

U.S. Bank tries hybrid branches as it adapts to rising digital channel usage

U.S. Bank tests hybrid branches to complement digital channels. With digital banking becoming dominant, the bank's new branches eschew routine banking services and instead dedicate employees to assisting with complex products. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of research reports, charts, and forecasts on the Banking industry. Learn more about becoming a...
Public HealthTelegraph

More than 500 bank branches close since pandemic struck

UK towns have lost 529 bank branches since the start of the pandemic despite the City watchdog urging lenders to hold back on cuts during the Covid crisis, it has emerged. Since the first national lockdown was imposed on March 23 last year, banks have gone on to close 529 branches, according to Which?.
Personal Financecrowdfundinsider.com

UK’s Starling Bank Explains how their Overdraft Facility can Serve as Short-Term Safety Net for Clients

UK-based digital bank Starling notes that their overdraft can serve as a short-term “safety net” for eligible or qualified personal customers. The Starling Bank team writes in a blog post that if you don’t have enough funds in your account to cover essential payments or have seen a sudden drop in your earnings, then their flexible overdraft may help.
New Glarus, WIpostmessengerrecorder.com

Sugar River Bank Branches Change Name to The Bank of New Glarus

The Bank of New Glarus and Sugar River Bank Branches is excited to announce that the Bank’s name will be changing to “The Bank of New Glarus”, dropping the “Sugar River Bank Branches” from its name. Each existing Sugar River Bank branch will be known as The Bank of New Glarus branches.
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

Banks no longer have to limit savings withdrawals, but some still do

In the early days of the pandemic, the Federal Reserve temporarily axed a requirement that had limited the ability of depositors to make transfers and withdrawals from savings and money market accounts. At the time, the nation was largely in lockdown, so consumers were having a hard time conducting in-branch...
Credits & LoansAmerican Banker

As loan demand goes up, banks at risk of letting guard down

Demand for small business and commercial real estate loans is picking up, creating some optimism among lenders and more temptation to loosen standards to land those borrowers. Given an undercurrent of uncertainty still tied to the pandemic, the shift may present a layer of risk should the economic recovery fail to live up to increasingly lofty expectations. It also comes at a time when many banks are releasing loan-loss reserves that they built up last year.
Credits & Loansmediafeed.org

What to consider when taking a personal loan

Are you considering a personal loan to cover some upcoming or unexpected expenses, like a big graduation gift or a family trip? If so, there are ways to prevent taking on some debt that might tempt you during springtime celebrations and outdoor activities. We’ll look at those plus how people are using personal loans around the country right now.
Economybankingdive.com

Bank of America to pay $75M to settle class action on overdraft fees

Bank of America agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit that alleges it collected multiple overdraft fees on individual transactions from checking- and savings-account customers, Reuters reported Friday. One plaintiff in the class-action suit said the bank charged her $105 after rejecting her $20 credit-card payment when it...
Personal Financewgnradio.com

Mobile “Branch” Brings Banking to Chicagoland Seniors and Underserved Communities

Senior VP of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank, Tony Smith joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to share the mobile branch banking and outreach initiatives that are happening in 16 neighborhoods and communities in the area. Hear as Tony shares the importance of efforts that support opportunities, inclusion and the inspiration for the mobile bank branch, as well as the full range of services and activities supported. Much more that an ATM, there are mortgages made, accounts opened, financial literacy classes and educational opportunities…all happening right in and around the truck during the scheduled visits.
Economyledburyreporter.co.uk

Santander customers unable to make payments due to ‘technical problem’

Santander has apologised for a “technical problem” which has been affecting its services for several hours. Consumer organisation Which? said some people had reported not being able to make payments online or buy food at the supermarket on Saturday. The bank has advised customers they can access cash from other...