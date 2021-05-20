newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cycling

Throwback Thursday: Hans Rey in the Italian Alps, June 2008

By John Ker
mbaction.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMBA got to travel to Italy for the UCI World Championships in June of 2008 and check out the newest GT bikes while there. The Worlds were held in June that year, which was earlier than normal, because of the Olympics coming up later in the summer. That turned out to be the same Olympic year where France’s Julien Absalon won his second of two Olympic gold medals, and Switzerland’s Nino Schurter won his first of three Olympic medals, a bronze one that time, with silver and gold coming to him at the next two Olympics. Nino was young back then. He won the U23 Men’s XC title at the Worlds that year. While we were there in Northern Italy, close to the Swiss border, we got the chance to go mountain biking with Hans Rey (shown leading here) on this day in the Italian Alps. The weather was beautiful, the trails were great, and it proved to be a memorable experience for everyone involved. Thanks to GT for the invitation to join them in Italy and to try out their newest bikes, and many thanks to Hans Rey for taking us on some great bike rides in the Alps while we were there. (Photo by John Ker/Mountain Bike Action)

mbaction.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nino Schurter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Throwback Thursday#Italian Alps#Mountain Biking#The Alps#France#World Championships#Swiss#Northern Italy#June#Gt#Photo#Gold Medals#Silver#Worlds#On This Day#Men#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
Country
Switzerland
News Break
Sports
Related
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):. Kamil Majchrzak (7), Poland, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3. Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Gregoire Barrere (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang...
Lifestyleskimag.com

How a Military Town in the Swiss Alps Became a Freeskiing Mecca

Photographer Mattias Fredriksson visited Andermatt, Switzerland for the first time in the late 1990s. Back then, Andermatt was still just an old military town. “You went for the skiing in those days, not for the town,” recalls Fredriksson. “There weren’t many lifts, but incredible opportunity, especially if you had skins.”
EnvironmentVoice of America

Two Avalanches in French Alps Kill Seven

LYON, FRANCE - Seven people died Saturday in two avalanches in the French Alps, according to authorities who had warned Friday of the instability of the snowpack because of warmer temperatures. The first fatal slide was triggered late in the morning in the town of Valloire in the sector of...
ScienceGizmodo

Melting Ice in the Alps Has Revealed World War I Relics

At a park in the Italian Alps, researchers have unearthed a trove of World War I relics that was previously hidden beneath layers of ice and frost. The fascinating discovery is also a sign of a scary climate future. The team came upon the findings in a cave just below...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

The Rempis Percussion Quartet: Sud Des Alpes

Sometimes a band hits a stretch, much like an athlete with a hot hand, and produces a string of special recordings. Sud Des Alpes is The Rempis Percussion Quartet's tenth release and it follows Cochonnerie (Aerophonic, 2017). Like all the quartet's releases except Montreal Parade (482 Music, 2011), it captures a live performance. This at AMR in Geneva, Switzerland in 2019 as part of a European tour and the unit's fifteenth anniversary. Little has changed, except for the replacement of bassist Anton Hatwich with Ingebrigt Håker Flaten, but that was more than a decade ago.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Throwback: 24h Nürburgring 2012

Part 1 of 5: Looking back on the five overall victories for Audi in the 24-hour endurance classic at the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The journey begins with the first overall victory for the brand with the four rings in 2012. Audi Sport driver Frank Stippler recalls the race when he and his teammates, Marc Basseng, Christopher Haase and Markus Winkelhock, won the race for Audi Sport Team Phoenix.
Drinksstarvedrock.media

Star Union Spirits Makes Waves At World Spirits Competition

High praise handed out to a Peru distillery. Star Union Spirits was awarded several medals as part of the 2021 San Francisco World Spirits Competition. The business located inside the old Westclox factory was honored for their different types of rum and brandy. Judges held four days of blind tastings before awarding medals to Star Union Spirits and others.
SportsUnofficial Networks

Skier Uses Paraglider To Reach High Summits In The Alps

Who needs skins when you can just catch a good tailwind and ascend thousands of vertical feet up the mountain using a paraglider?. My mind was blown watching this video. Think we’ll start to see people whipping these bad boys out in the American west? Let’s just hope they know what the hell they’re doing…
SportsUnofficial Networks

VIDEO: Longboarding Snow-Lined Switchbacks in The Austrian Alps

Dope longboarding zone on a mountain pass road to Timmelsjoch in the Austrian Alps. Drop in with Jasmijn Hanegraef and Johanna Bolanos Cabrera as they weave their way down the steep switchbacks banked on either side by gigantic walls of snow. The visual effect is stunning. Would love to pad up and give this a whirl:
EnvironmentConnecticut Post

Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead

PARIS (AP) — Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities. The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76.
SportsJanesville Gazette

ATP World Tour Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon Results

LYON, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon at Parc de la Tete d'Or (seedings in parentheses):. Kamil Majchrzak (7), Poland, def. Alessandro Giannessi, Italy, 6-4, 6-3. Mikael Ymer (2), Sweden, def. Thiago Seyboth Wild (6), Brazil, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1. Gregoire Barrere (4), France, def. Antoine Hoang...
Environmentbigrapidsnews.com

Avalanches in the French Alps leave 7 people dead

PARIS (AP) — Seven people died Saturday in two separate avalanches in the Savoie region of the French Alps, according to local authorities. The prefecture of Savoie said an avalanche took place around noon in the area of Valloire ski station, killing four hikers between the ages of 42 and 76.