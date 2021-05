Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has introduced a long-awaited element into the anime series with its Vessel Arc, bringing the mysterious character known as Kawaki into the ranks of the Hidden Leaf Village, and it seems as if the next episode is going to witness some fallout from this decision as Naruto battles against one of Kara's strongest members, Delta. Though Naruto isn't on the battlefield nearly as much as he once was thanks to his position as the Seventh Hokage for Konoha, it's clear that the head of the Uzumaki family isn't afraid to get his hands dirty.