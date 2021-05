Two people are behind bars following the abduction of 2-year-old Noah Trout from a church in Giles County, Virginia, and it’s possible children from two other churches may have been targeted as well. Nancy Renee Fridley, 44, is facing one count of abduction and one count of child endangerment. Bobby Lee Taylor, 42, is also reportedly charged with one count of abduction. According to police, the suspects’ home is two hours away from the church.