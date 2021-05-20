Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen Release New Single, “Like I Used To”

The Ghost Club release catchy new single All I Know along with animated video! Domenic Dunegan, aka The Ghost Club, has crafted yet another synth based pop song that could easily fit in to an ’80’s movie soundtrack. In support of the single comes an animated video created by Anthony Cona which depicts who we think may be Domenic himself being abducted by aliens only to be rejected and sent back to earth. “I wrote it about maturing as a creator,” he explains. “The song is directly about how I use driving and music as a form of escapism. I’ll just drive and listen to music without going any place in particular. That’s the feeling.”