newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Husband charged with second-degree murder in Heidi Firkus' 2010 death

By Melissa Turtinen
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Km9jN_0a5p2kIZ00
Nicholas Firkus Ramsey County

Heidi Firkus' husband has been charged with second-degree murder in her 2010 death at their home in St. Paul.

Nicholas James Firkus, 38, of Mounds View, is charged with second-degree intentional murder in his wife's April 25, 2010 killing.

Firkus, who was arrested Wednesday, is the first person to be arrested and the first to be charged in Heidi's death. He made his first court appearance on Thursday, during which his bail was set at $1 million with conditions, $3 million without conditions, a news release says.

Firkus' attorney Joe Friedberg told the judge Thursday the case is "circumstantial" and investigators "don't have anything new" against Firkus, the Pioneer Press reports. However, the prosecution said they believe Firkus "planned and murdered his wife" and that he's a public safety threat.

Related [May 19]: Husband arrested in Heidi Firkus' 2010 death in St. Paul

More than 11 years — 4,043 days — after Heidi was killed, charges were brought against Firkus. The criminal complaint against him is highly detailed, explaining Firkus' story that didn't tally with the forensic evidence, and includes details about a foreclosure on their home and a massive amount of debt the couple faced, unbeknownst to Heidi.

At a news conference Thursday, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi and others involved in the case said the added involvement of the FBI and a fresh set of eyes from the St. Paul Police Department helped them better understand what happened, allowing them to bring charges now. He added that it's an active investigation so he couldn't go into specifics or elaborate more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oD6Ig_0a5p2kIZ00
St. Paul Police, Facebook

Firkus' next court hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 1 and will be held via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic, county documents show.

The charges

According to the criminal complaint, Heidi, 25, was fatally shot and killed in her home around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2010.

Police received two 911 calls from Heidi's cellphone that morning, one at 6:31 a.m. from Heidi, who reported someone broke into their home. Then dispatchers heard a gunshot and Heidi stopped speaking, but there was no significant background noise that would signal there was an intruder, charges state.

The next 911 call came at 6:33 a.m. and was Firkus calling on Heidi's phone, saying someone broke into their home and Heidi had been shot, the complaint says.

When police arrived, Heidi was unresponsive in the kitchen and Firkus was beside her on the floor still talking to the 911 dispatcher. Firkus was "highly emotional" and he had a gunshot wound to his upper left leg, charges state.

Firkus told police at the scene that one or two people broke into his house, so he grabbed his shotgun and he and Heidi were trying to run out the back door to escape. While they were running to the detached garage, he turned and the suspect grabbed the shotgun from him and shot him and Heidi, charges say.

Firkus was taken to the hospital and was released after about three hours. Heidi was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot in the back.

There were no signs of an intruder in the home and nothing was disturbed, the complaint says. Investigators didn't find any unidentified DNA evidence on the gun, the door or in the house.

Firkus was interviewed again by police while at the hospital. He told police he got up to get a glass of water from the bathroom when he heard someone fiddling at the front door, the complaint says. He woke up Heidi and told her to call the police and he grabbed his shotgun from the closet. They called the police from inside the closet and then decided to run to the garage. When they got to the bottom of the stairs, the door opened, the intruder grabbed him, and then Heidi was shot, he claimed.

He was interviewed again at the police station the next day, during which he admitted they were behind on their bills, had a mountain of debt, and their house was foreclosed on and they had to be out of their house the day after the shooting, charges say. He said they hadn't told family or friends about it.

Investigators don't think Heidi knew about their financial troubles nor the foreclosure and she had talked about wanting to sell the house despite the fact they were no longer owners of the home, the complaint says.

Statement from family

Heidi's family released a statement Wednesday, which was read at a news conference about the charges on Thursday:

“We're extremely grateful for all those who have worked so hard and long to get the case to this point. And also for everyone who has prayed and stood beside us all these years.

“We are hopeful that these charges will finally bring out the truth and result in justice for Heidi. Even though we know we can't have her back, we believe Heidi would want us to have the truth.

“God is honored by truth. Heidi's life and memory is further honored by truth.”

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
24K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Mounds View, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Murder Charges#No Criminal Charges#Criminal Court#Justice Charges#County Police#The Pioneer Press#Fbi#St Paul More#Second Degree Murder#Family Heidi#Husband#Investigators#Charges State#County Documents#Statement#Home#Dispatchers#Specifics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Hempstead, NYNewsday

Hempstead man convicted of second-degree murder in 2018 shooting

A jury Friday found a Hempstead man guilty of a broad daylight 2018 shooting that killed one man and wounded another. Jamik Cannon, 28, was convicted after a two-week trial of the second-degree murder of Demetrius Winfield, 30, of Hempstead. The jury also found Cannon guilty of two counts of...
Violent CrimesPosted by
Latin Times

Red Fox Tavern Murderers Sentenced To Life In Prison

Two men were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Chris Bush, including the robbery in the Red Fox Tavern 34 years ago, Radio New Zealand reports. Bush, 43, a father of two, was shot in a bar in Maramarua on October 24, 1987, with the perpetrators taking $36,349 in cash and checks.
Augusta, GAaugustachronicle.com

Augusta man pleads guilty to reduced charge of second-degree arson

A man caught underneath a burning house with a flaming object in hand pleaded guilty to a reduced charge Wednesday. Richard Dalheimer, 41, pleaded guilty in Richmond County Superior Court to second-degree arson for setting a house on fire Oct. 14, 2018, and to theft for stealing a running car left outside while the owner was in a store Aug. 18, 2018. Judge Sheryl B. Jolly accepted the negotiated sentence of four years incarceration followed by six years probation. Dalheimer will also get credit for the time he has served since his arrest in October 2018.
Colorado Stateabc57.com

Husband of missing Colorado mother charged with her murder

(CNN) -- The husband of a Colorado woman missing since Mother's Day weekend last year has been charged with her murder, according to court documents obtained by CNN, although officials said her body has not been located. Barry Lee Morphew has been charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and...
Lawnews9.com

Jury Sentences Convicted Murderer Joseph Alliniece To Death

A man convicted of a brutal 2018 murder received a death penalty sentence. The state and defense teams gave their closing arguments to jurors Friday morning. The jury began deliberations around 1 p.m. Joseph Alliniece was found guilty of brutally killing Brittani Young. The state highlighted the brutality of Young's...
Kanawha County, WVwchsnetwork.com

Second person charged in Cheyenne Johnson murder

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies have charged a second person in connection with a woman’s death. Virginia Marie Smith, 29, of Charleston, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree murder. It’s alleged Smith shot and killed Cheyenne Johnson last Thursday in Kanawha County. Johnson was reported missing in Jackson County late last week.
Violent Crimesnewsoptimist.ca

Charges upgraded to 1st degree murder for Moosomin’s accused killer

Second-degree murder charges against a woman accused of killing Damian Moosomin were upgraded to first-degree murder. Jannay Blackbird, 22, from Saulteaux First Nation appeared in North Battleford Provincial Court by CCTV on May 14. Her lawyer wasn’t present and the matter was adjourned to May 19. Police have charged six...
Knoxville, TNwivk.com

KPD Arrest and Charge a Knoxville Man with Attempted Second Degree Murder for Road Rage Incident

Knoxville Police arrest and charge a man on two counts of attempted second-degree murder. 33-year-old Clifton Hall of Knoxville was arrested at 7300 Smoky Falls Way. Hall is wanted from an incident that occurred on March 29. The incident began on Alcoa Highway when a victim and witness say Hall started to follow them and attempt to run them off the road. Hall continued to aggressively chase them until they reached the area of Fourth Avenue and Gillespie Avenue, where Hall allegedly fired several rounds at them and the victim was struck in the right shoulder.
WorldThe Daily Star

Mitu murder: Babul sent to jail after 5-day remand ends

Former superintendent of police Babul Akter, who was arrested over the killing of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu in 2016, was sent to jail today after the end of his five-day remand. Officials from Police Bureau of Investigation produced him before a Chattogram Court after the end of the remand.
Violent Crimessandiegouniontribune.com

Death of inmate at Donovan prison being investigated as homicide

A 56-year-old inmate at Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility in Otay Mesa died last week after he was attacked by three inmates in a prison recreation yard and stabbed with a makeshift knife, authorities said. The victim, John R. Thurs, was attacked Friday around 7:15 p.m. and stabbed with what...
Niota, TNdailypostathenian.com

Second degree murder leads to arrest of Niota man

A Niota man has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting a local resident. On Wednesday, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers from the Athens Police Department were dispatched to the area of Walthall Street in reference to the sound of gunshots being fired. Upon arrival, they found a young black...