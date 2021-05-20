newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dayton, OH

CDC: COVID-19 vaccine can be administered with yearly vaccines

By Kayla Courvell
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IfEui_0a5p2ZXS00

DAYTON — As we learn more about COVID-19 and vaccines, the CDC is updating their recommendations that says the COVID vaccine can be administered while getting your other yearly vaccines.

If you have received your COVID vaccine, you may have been asked if you have received any other vaccines in the past two weeks. If you answered no, you were able to get the shot and were instructed not to get any other vaccines for the next two weeks. And, now the question looms, why?

Dr. Thomas Huth, Vice President of Medical Affairs, at Reid Health said, “The only reason for that is an abundance of caution.”

>> Dayton Air Show drops drive-in format, will have normal show this year

Huth said it was the CDC who recommended the two-week wait period for vaccines before and after the COVID-19 shot.

“There was no data, there were no interactions or problems associated with receiving two vaccines within a short period of time,” Huth said.

Which is why on May 14th, the CDC changed their recommendations.

Huth said, “The previous recommendation was just because it wasn’t really known whether there could be interactions but when they look at the data, they’ve got so far on all the vaccine administration, there have been 240 million doses of the vaccine given since December. They can find no instances where people had problems with other vaccines in that two-week window.”

>> Ohio amends health order to comply with CDC; no masks needed for fully-vaxed

Another reason for the new recommendations is that kids are in school, who may also be receiving other vaccines like Hepatitis, flu, meningitis or HPV vaccines, should be able to get all of their vaccines the way they normally would.

“We’re getting into a season where we have a need to administer more vaccines and we don’t want to discourage people from getting their normal vaccines,” Huth said.

Right now, Dr. Huth said, the main recommendation for giving multiple vaccines at the same time is that those that cause reaction at the injection site should be placed far enough apart so that it doesn’t cause too much discomfort.

“If we’re giving a lot of vaccines, we have to be careful at putting them too close to each other. They should be at least an inch apart and those with a large immune reaction should be giving in opposite arms,” Huth said.

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
25K+
Followers
40K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Vaccines
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
COVID-19 Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Health
Dayton, OH
Vaccines
Dayton, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Ohio Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Hpv Vaccines#Flu Vaccines#Hpv Vaccines#Cdc#Medical School#Question Period#Covid#Medical Affairs#Reid Health#Multiple Vaccines#Health Order#Short Period#Caution#December#Kids#Normal Show#Time#Dr Huth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsHenry County Daily Herald

CDC says it's OK to get a Covid-19 vaccine alongside other vaccines

A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expert said Wednesday that it's OK to give the coronavirus vaccine alongside other vaccinations, a major boon for children and teenagers behind on their regular inoculations. Doctors and other clinicians were previously advised to avoid giving coronavirus vaccine within two weeks of...
Public HealthBay News 9

CDC recommends use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in kids 12 to 15

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that they will now recommend the use of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 to 15 years old, making about 17 million more Americans eligible for inoculation. What You Need To Know. The CDC's advisory board voted to recommend...
Public HealthPosted by
ABC7 Fort Myers

Woman accidentally given six doses of COVID-19 vaccine

A 23-year-old woman was mistakenly given six doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The woman was administered the vaccine at the Noa hospital in Tuscany, central Italy, on Sunday. She has since been discharged from the hospital where she was being monitored for any adverse reaction, reported CNN. The patient,...
KidsMarietta Daily Journal

Talking to your children about vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expanding its emergency use authorization of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15 years. So parents and caregivers may be getting even more questions from children about whether vaccines are safe and how vaccines can help end the COVID-19 pandemic. Information in this...
Sciencegruntstuff.com

Fauci says 20Okay pregnant women got COVID-19 vaccine with ‘no red flags’

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday stated about 20,000 pregnant women have obtained the COVID-19 vaccine “with no red flags.”. The highest infectious illness skilled introduced the replace at a Wednesday White Home briefing, including each the CDC and the FDA are monitoring the state of affairs. Steering for pregnant women...
Public HealthPosted by
Verywell Health

Are COVID-19 Vaccine Side Effects Contagious?

Side effects from a COVID-19 vaccine do not indicate an infection or contagiousness. If you experience side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine, it does not mean that you have the virus or that you could spread it to others. However, if you experience symptoms for longer than 72 hours...
Pharmaceuticalsskepticalraptor.com

COVID-19 vaccine parental consent – do teens need it before Pfizer vaccine?

This article about COVID-19 vaccine parental consent was written by Dorit Rubinstein Reiss, Professor of Law at the University of California Hastings College of the Law (San Francisco, CA), who is a frequent contributor to this and many other blogs, providing in-depth, and intellectually stimulating, articles about vaccines, medical issues, social policy, and the law.
Summit County, OHPosted by
WKYC

Summit County Public Health to begin administering doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine following CDC approval

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: The video in the player above is from a story published on May 11, 2021. Summit County Public Health announced Wednesday morning plans to immediately begin vaccinating 12-15-year-olds once the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) approve of Pfizer's two-dose COVID-19 vaccine.
Public HealthKEYT

Wait, does this mean the pandemic is over for vaccinated people?

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday abruptly changed its guidance on masks and social distancing, saying people who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 don’t have to wear masks indoors, and they don’t have to keep their distance from others. “If you are fully vaccinated, you can...
Pharmaceuticalssouthernillinoisnow.com

Once hesitant about COVID-19 vaccines, some have changed their minds

(NEW YORK) — Although 150 million people have received a COVID-19 vaccine, 34% of Americans are still hesitant about getting the shots and say they are not sure yet, or don’t want the vaccine, according to a recent Kaiser poll. Despite overwhelming data supporting currently authorized vaccines — all of...