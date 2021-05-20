newsbreak-logo
Trump says Dems want to ‘silence and cancel millions of American voters’ as he blasts criminal investigation

By Fionnuala O'Leary
The US Sun
The US Sun
 12 hours ago

DONALD Trump has claimed the Democratic Party wants to "silence and cancel millions of American voters" after a criminal probe into his organization was announced.

The former president issued a lengthy statement on his website on Wednesday in reaction to New York Attorney General Letitia James confirming a probe into the Trump Organization "in a criminal capacity" this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=187CDQ_0a5p0pOY00
Trump claimed that the Democratic Party just want to 'silence and cancel millions of American voters' Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LLS1a_0a5p0pOY00
He said they want to 'cancel the MAGA movement' Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kLTGE_0a5p0pOY00
Trump said in his statement Democrats want to 'cancel millions of voters' Credit: Reuters

"Working in conjunction with Washington, these Democrats want to silence and cancel millions of voters because they don’t want 'Trump' to run again.

"The Democrats want to cancel the Make America Great Again movement, not by Making America First, but by Making America Last," he said, lamenting that "no President has been treated the way I have."

Trump claimed the Manhattan district attorney and state attorney general "are possessed, at an unprecedented level, with destroying the political fortunes of President Donald J. Trump and the almost 75 million people who voted for him."

"That is what these investigations are all about—a continuation of the greatest political Witch Hunt in the history of the United States," he continued.

"These Democrat offices are consumed with this political and partisan Witch Hunt at a time when crime is up big in New York City," he went on, citing crime rates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehyeu_0a5p0pOY00
Trump has claimed Democrats want to 'silence' American voters Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sEQ67_0a5p0pOY00
Prosecutors are looking into Trump's business dealings pre-presidency Credit: Rex

His stinging comments come after investigators for both Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr and James are now conducting a joint investigation.

They're examining whether Trump’s organization committed fraud by improperly manipulating its property values, pushing them up to secure bank loans, and writing them down to reduce taxes.

"With all of the crime and corruption you read about with others, nothing happens, they only go after Donald Trump," the former president said.

"After prosecutorial efforts the likes of which nobody has ever seen before, they failed to stop me in Washington, so they turned it over to New York to do their dirty work.

"This is what I have been going through for years. It’s a very sad and dangerous tale for our Country, but it is what it is, and we will overcome together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UYSN_0a5p0pOY00
Donald Trump has compared the investigation into his business dealings to a 'witch hunt' Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kdd5f_0a5p0pOY00
The former president urged New York Attorney General Letitia James to focus on 'real crime' Credit: AP

Trump credited himself with building a great company but complained that he was "unfairly attacked and abused by a corrupt political system."

He touted his efforts in taxation, the military, Space Force, the US border, the vaccine distribution via Operation Warp Speed, and said he "made our Country great and respected again, and so much more."

Earlier in the lengthy statement, Trump said, "There is nothing more corrupt than an investigation that is in desperate search of a crime."

"But, make no mistake, that is exactly what is happening here." he wrote. "The Attorney General of New York literally campaigned on prosecuting Donald Trump even before she knew anything about me."

"She also promised that, if elected, she would 'join with law enforcement and other Attorney Generals across this nation in removing this President from office,' and, 'It’s important that everyone understand that the days of Donald Trump are coming to an end.'

"The Attorney General made each of these statements, not after having had an opportunity to actually look at the facts, but BEFORE she was even elected, BEFORE she had seen even a shred of evidence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K3K5n_0a5p0pOY00
Cohen was sentenced to three years for his involvement in assisting tax evasion and campaign finance fraud Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uhl7N_0a5p0pOY00
Cohen mocked Trump by posting an image of Trump wearing handcuffs in a wheelchair Credit: twitter

"This is something that happens in failed third world countries, not the United States. If you can run for a prosecutor’s office pledging to take out your enemies, and be elected to that job by partisan voters who wish to enact political retribution, then we are no longer a free constitutional democracy."

Trump also claimed the the District Attorney’s office "has been going after me for years."

He said this was "based on a lying, discredited low life, who was not listened to or given credibility by other prosecutorial offices, and sentenced to 3 years in prison for lying and other events unrelated to me" in an apparent reference to his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

He also claimed workers at the Trump Organization had been "viciously attacked, harassed, and threatened, in order to say anything bad about the 45th President of the United States."

"This would include having to make up false stories."

After James confirmed the probe, Cohen claimed Trump would turn on his own family and "will blame everyone else."

“He’s going to turn on his accountant and point the finger. He’s going to say, ‘Don Jr handled that, Ivanka handled that. Melania. Don’t take me. Take Melania," the disgraced lawyer told MSNBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aLEUT_0a5p0pOY00
Donald Trump 'will turn on his family' as a criminal investigation into his business has been launched, former lawyer Michael Cohen claims Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UuLHq_0a5p0pOY00
Cohen thinks Trump will 'point the finger' at his children Credit: Getty - Contributor
The US Sun

The US Sun

Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Michael Cohen
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Presidential Election
The US Sun

Trump ‘WON’T be able to run for president again if he doesn’t improve his health & diet’, top ally Billy Graham says

DONALD Trump won’t be able to run for president again if he doesn’t improve his health and diet, one of his top allies has said. Rev. Franklin Graham, the president of Billy Graham Evangelistic Association and an early supporter to the former president, said he was unsure if Trump’s health would permit another campaign.
Congress & Courts
The US Sun

Call for Pelosi to be investigated over Capitol riot as Speaker also slammed for keeping mask mandate in House chamber

CONTROVERSIAL Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be investigated in connection with the insurrection at the Capitol and delayed requests for National Guard assistance. Greene's tweet comes as Pelosi has received criticism for maintaining the House rules requiring masks in the House chamber, despite...
POTUS
Reuters

Trump, House Democrats near agreement on Deutsche Bank subpoenas

Former President Donald Trump and Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives said on Monday they are near an agreement to resolve disputes concerning congressional subpoenas of his financial records from Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE). In a filing in federal court in Manhattan, lawyers for Trump and the Democrats said...
POTUS
The Hill

Trump signals he's ready to get back in the game

An emboldened former President Trump is preparing to become more active as he looks to boost GOP allies while mulling a new run for the White House. Trump is expected to hit the road soon resuming his signature rallies, which will put him more in the public eye and create questions for television networks about coverage.
POTUS

A potential Trump indictment would still leave crimes unpunished

Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan district attorney, appears to be closing in on former President Donald Trump. The Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, Alan Weisselberg, is in the prosecutor’s crosshairs and may turn state evidence on Trump in order to save his own skin. Weisselberg’s son is also in trouble, presumably...
POTUS
CNN

Will Rudy Giuliani flip against Trump?

Michael D'Antonio asks, after the FBI searched Rudy Giuliani's apartment, will one of former President Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in the final days of his presidency remain so loyal?
Presidential Election

Donald Trump 'Unhinged' Over Arizona Vote Fraud Claims, Says GOP Election Official

A Republican election official has called former President Donald Trump "unhinged" over his repeated claims about how the 2020 election was run in Arizona's largest county. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer leads the elections department that has been targeted by a GOP audit of the presidential election last November won by President Joe Biden. Previous audits in the county affirmed Biden's victory.