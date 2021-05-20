newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Bristol Myers “dual immunotherapy” beats Opdivo alone in melanoma study

By Frank Vinluan
MedCity News
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBristol Myers Squibb cancer immunotherapy Opdivo has become a standard treatment for melanoma but the pharmaceutical giant has been testing that blockbuster drug in combination with other therapies hoping to further improve patient outcomes. The company is now reporting late-stage clinical data showing that a pairing with one of its experimental immunotherapies works better at stopping the cancer from progressing.

medcitynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Metastatic Melanoma#Melanoma Development#Metastatic Cancer#Bristol Myers Squibb#Bms#Dual Immunotherapy#Late Stage Clinical Data#Cancer Cells#Therapies#Oncology Development#Checkpoint Inhibitors#Pd 1#Immune Cells#Drug Toxicity#Standard Treatment#Blockbuster Drug
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerthedallasnews.net

Link between immunotherapy, genetic cancer changes

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): A multi-institutional study, drove by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences journal, distinguished both the hereditary abnormalities that drive pre-cancer cells that lead to an intrusive kind of head and neck cancer and patients who are liable to react to immunotherapy to the least extent.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

DarwinHealth Announces A Research Collaboration With Bristol Myers Squibb For A Novel Cancer Target Discovery (NCTI) Initiative

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DarwinHealth, a New York City-based biotechnology company, today announced a scientific research collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - Get Report. The research collaboration, the Novel Cancer Target Initiative (NCTI), employs quantitative systems biology-based algorithms, proprietary databases, and validated technologies to identify novel cancer targets (NCTs) across a range of tumor subtypes.
Canceronclive.com

Building Off the Success Seen With Immunotherapy Strategies in NSCLC

Erminia Massarelli, MD, MS, PhD, shares key updates in immunotherapy and targeted treatment for patients with NSCLC. Indicators like PD-L1 expression, tumor mutational burden (TMB), smoking status, and severity of symptoms all factor into the decision of whether an immunotherapy approach is optimal for a patient with non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), according to Erminia Massarelli, MD, MS, PhD. Moreover, novel combinations and cellular therapies are under exploration to improve responses to this modality and offer additional options to those who may be unresponsive, respectively.
CancerBusiness Insider

Ultimovacs Publishes Positive Long-term UV1 Data from Phase I Malignant Melanoma Combination Study in Frontiers in Immunology

Ultimovacs ASA ("Ultimovacs") (OSE ULTI), a clinical stage leader in immune stimulatory vaccines for cancer, today announced the publication in Frontiers in Immunology of its positive long-term Overall Survival (OS) data from the Phase I trial evaluating the Company’s universal cancer vaccine, UV1, in combination with checkpoint inhibitor ipilimumab in patients with metastatic malignant melanoma. As published in the journal, in addition to the achievement of the primary endpoints of safety and tolerability, 50% of the patients were still alive at the data cut-off, supporting the combination of the Company’s proprietary UV1 vaccine with ipilimumab, a CTLA-4 checkpoint inhibitor and standard-of-care treatment, in this late-stage patient population.
CancerAsia Media

UCLA team discovers how to restrict growth, spread of head and neck cancers

Researchers from the UCLA School of Dentistry have discovered a key molecule that allows cancer stem cells to bypass the body’s natural immune defenses, spurring the growth and spread of head and neck squamous cell cancers. Their study, conducted in mice, also demonstrates that inhibiting this molecule derails cancer progression and helps eliminate these stem cells.
CancerGenomeWeb

BostonGene, Abramson Cancer Center to Collaborate on Immunotherapy Studies

NEW YORK – Precision medicine software firm BostonGene said Tuesday that it has signed a clinical research collaboration agreement with the University of Pennsylvania's Abramson Cancer Center to support multiple research projects aimed at cancer immunotherapy development. The partners' first project will focus on personalized cancer vaccines, using BostonGene's computational...
CancerNews-Medical.net

Single-cell map offers a new immunotherapy target for lung cancer treatment

Researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center have developed a first-of-its-kind spatial atlas of early-stage lung cancer and surrounding normal lung tissue at single-cell resolution, providing a valuable resource for studying tumor development and identifying new therapeutic targets. The study was published today in Cancer Discovery, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research.
CancerMedicalXpress

PARP inhibitor shrinks tumors in pancreatic cancer patients with mutations

More than two-thirds of pancreatic cancer patients harboring genetic mutations saw their tumor stop growing or shrink substantially after being switched from intensive chemotherapy to the PARP inhibitor rucaparib as a maintenance therapy, researchers from the Abramson Cancer Center (ACC) at the University of Pennsylvania reported online today in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. The results from the phase II trial at the ACC support the use rucaparib for pancreatic cancer patients with BRCA1, BRCA2, and PALB2 variants to help control tumor growth without the aggressive side effects of chemotherapy.
CancerScience Daily

New immunotherapy 'highly effective' against hepatitis B

Scientists at UCL have identified a new immunotherapy to combat the hepatitis B virus (HBV), the most common cause of liver cancer in the world. Each year, globally, chronic HBV causes an estimated 880,000 deaths from liver cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma/liver cancer (HCC). The pioneering study used immune cells isolated...
Cancerfoxchase.org

Dan Sullivan: Given the Precious Gift of Time by Immunotherapy

“Immunotherapy gave me time I didn’t think I’d have. I have watched my kids grow up and graduate from school. I’m making plans for my future and living a full life with cancer.”. Sometimes I think that my timing was just incredible. If I had been diagnosed with cancer a...
Cancermskcc.org

MSK Radiation Oncologists: More Research Needed to Support Use of Immunotherapy in Locally Advanced Head and Neck Cancer

MSK radiation oncologists Kaveh Zakeri, Yao Yu, and Nancy Lee co-authored an article published on May 6 in Targeted Oncology that discusses a recent study led by Dr. Lee. The study, published in April in the journal Lancet Oncology, found that the addition of immunotherapy to the current standard of care did not improve survival in patients with locally advanced squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In the Targeted Oncology piece, the authors point out the optimal way to combine checkpoint inhibitors with radiation therapy and the patients most likely to benefit from such a combination remain to be determined, and future clinical trials addressing those questions will help improve treatment outcomes for patients with this disease.
Cancerbiospace.com

AstraZeneca’s Tremelimumab Offers Survival Benefit With IMFINZI in Advanced Lung Cancer

A final analysis of AstraZeneca’s Phase III POSEIDON trial shows IMFINZI (durvalumab), the company’s human monoclonal antibody and cancer immunotherapy, offered improvements in overall survival (OS) when added to tremelimumab and chemotherapy versus chemotherapy alone in patients with Stage IV (metastatic) non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). IMFINZI is an approved,...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Guidelines for Gastric and Esophageal Cancers Expand to Include NGS, Immunotherapies

The latest updates on gastric and esophageal cancers focus on greater use of biomarkers, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and immunotherapies. The latest updates on gastric and esophageal cancers focus on greater use of biomarkers, next-generation sequencing (NGS), and immunotherapies. These updates were presented during the National Comprehensive Cancer Network 2021 Virtual Annual Conference by Crystal S. Denlinger, MD, Fox Chase Cancer Center, Philadelphia; Kristina A. Makowskyj, MD, PhD, University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, Madison; and Mary F. Mulcahy, MD, Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, Chicago.1.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Microneedles for cancer immunotherapy may lead to minimal invasiveness, side effects

A recent study from the University of Helsinki monitors the breakthrough progresses in the development of microneedles for immunotherapy and discusses the challenges regarding their production. Researchers suggest using microneedles for immunotherapy due to the high abundance of immune cells under the skin. The aim is to vaccinate or treat...
Scienceoncologynurseadvisor.com

Emerging Biomarkers in Stage III Melanoma May Improve Patient Management

Increased effort is needed in the development of reliable predictive biomarkers for stage III melanoma, according to a review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences.1. Gene expression analysis and the identification of a single gene or a signature correlated with patients’ outcomes could lead to improved patient stratification....
Cancercancernetwork.com

Allogeneic CAR T-Cell Product Shows Early Promise for Patients With CD30+ Lymphomas

An off-the-shelf cellular therapy that combines Epstein Barr Virus–Specific T cells and a CD30-targeting chimeric antigen receptor product demonstrated safety and early efficacy in a group of patients with CD30-positive lymphomas. Patients with relapsed or refractory CD30-positive lymphoma have demonstrated encouraging clinical activity following receipt of the allogeneic TT11X therapy,...
CancerObserver-Reporter

Doctors attack rising melanoma cases with unique new treatments

The arrival of spring and warm weather means many across Southwestern Pennsylvania will be outside enjoying the sunshine more often. That also means, however, more people’s skin will have increased exposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. Too much sun exposure is one contributing factor to an alarming rise in...
Cancermskcc.org

Immunotherapy Drug Lowers Risk of Bladder Cancer Returning after Surgery

People whose bladder cancer has spread into the muscle wall may soon have a new treatment option after surgery that will help keep the cancer from returning. A large, international clinical trial showed that the immunotherapy drug nivolumab (Opdivo®) is effective at reducing bladder cancer recurrence. About 25% of bladder...