Bristol Myers “dual immunotherapy” beats Opdivo alone in melanoma study
Bristol Myers Squibb cancer immunotherapy Opdivo has become a standard treatment for melanoma but the pharmaceutical giant has been testing that blockbuster drug in combination with other therapies hoping to further improve patient outcomes. The company is now reporting late-stage clinical data showing that a pairing with one of its experimental immunotherapies works better at stopping the cancer from progressing.medcitynews.com