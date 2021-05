Is it possible to take a DIY approach to investing and start purchasing stocks all by yourself? Investors have traditionally used professional brokers to manage their investment portfolios, but there are also a few viable avenues you can follow to manage it solo. In light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic that’s plunged much of what we do into a purely digital capacity, buying stocks online without using a broker or a brokerage is an understandably attractive route to take. If you feel that it’s time that you took control of your investment portfolio yourself then we have you covered. Let’s take a quick dive into the best investment plans you can use if you want to buy stocks online without a broker or brokerage.