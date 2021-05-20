We Should Mass Customize 3D Printed Screens, Meshes, and Filters
As nTopology’s Duann Scott pointed out that they were seeing “a lot of interest in filtering systems.” It’s good to know that this exciting application is getting some traction. 3D printed filters, screens, meshes and filtration systems are part of a hidden application that is occurring but underutilized and under-publicized. A lot of companies are turning to additive to solve complex filtration and flow problems, but the part volume is very low. So, our industry may not really understand yet just how fruitful it will be to create filtration products using additive manufacturing (AM).3dprint.com