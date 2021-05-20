We Should Mass Customize 3D Printed Screens, Meshes, and Filters

Because 3D printing allows for it to be deployed quickly and easily, a newly developed at-home COVID-19 test could be a game-changer in the ongoing battle against the virus. Ever since the start of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic in 2019, governments around the globe have rushed to develop assessment, tracing, and isolation plans intended to stop the spread of the virus. Despite the fact that many testing facilities have been built and vaccination rates are rising, there is still a need for mass COVID testing and there are still many deficits with respect to population screening, largely due to structural issues, particularly in remote and underdeveloped areas.