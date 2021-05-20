newsbreak-logo
Astral Signs Pro Surfer Garrett McNamara As Brand Advisor

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAstral announced it had signed pro surfer Garrett McNamara as a strategic advisor to the brand. McNamara will provide product testing, assist in product development and advise in marketing to saltwater users, including surfers, as the brand expands into that market. “Garrett came into my focus when I lived, and...

