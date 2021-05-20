Astral Signs Pro Surfer Garrett McNamara As Brand Advisor

By her own admission, textile designer Marisol Centeno is a Romantic, committed to the idea of design as an agent of change—a source of aesthetic, social, and cultural innovation. Equipped with a degree from Mexico City’s Universidad Iberoamericana, Centeno began working for a commercial textile manufacturer but soon discovered that in her homeland there was not much of a relationship between design and the industry. “I felt the need to implement responsible creative and production processes for the types of textiles I wanted to bring to life,” she reports. So in 2012, she founded Bi Yuu, a rug and textile company where the products are designed and made in close col­laboration with an art­isanal workshop in Teotitlán del Valle in Oaxaca, fulfilling her vision that “multiculturalism, craftsmanship, and industry can have a dialogue.” After almost a decade producing colorful flatweaves in Mexico, Centeno has globalized her outlook by teaming up with GoodWeave International—an organization dedicated to ending illegal child labor in the textile industry—to establish a relationship with a workshop in Bhadohi, India, for the production of hand-knotted and hand-tufted rugs. The result is Anhelo, a capsule collection comprising two hand-tufted wool and bamboo-silk rugs, which have now been joined by a hand-knotted rug—Bi Yuu’s first. The geometric designs are inspired.