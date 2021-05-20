Yasmin Sewell Sends Her Good Vibrations to Selfridges

In 1969 a black and white picture of Jane Birkin in a charming white lace top caused a mini sensation. Let me think why this could possibly have been. First, she was in Cannes at a time when, for most people, Bournemouth was still the dream. Second, she was with Serge Gainsbourg, only the most notorious lover on the planet at that point. Well, he was French wasn’t he? Third, although the top has often been described as Victorian, it was hardly the kind of thing one can imagine the actual Victoria endorsing, not least because it was cropped within a millimetre of Jane’s boobs. And just in case anyone was in any doubt about this, it was semi sheer, in the way that eyelet lace tends to be. And this being Jane and the 1960s, there was none of that nude bra business going on.