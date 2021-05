LONG HILL TWP. - Girl Scouts from across the township gathered together to raise awareness of brain tumors in honor of local sixth-grader Grace Eline. For the event, part of the "Go Gray in May" national Brain Tumor Awareness Month campaign, the Scouts decorated white luminaires with brightly colored markers and cardstock paper and placed them along the sidewalk, creating a glowing pathway in front of the Long Hill Library and Town Hal on Friday, May 14. They also installed black signs with brain cancer facts in gold lettering in a show of support.