It’s back! BNP Paribas Open to be played in October after two postponements

"The wait is over" in Indian Wells, BNP Paribas Open organizers say. The tournament is expected to return in October after two pandemic-related postponements.

“We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to hold the BNP Paribas Open in October and bring professional tennis back to the desert,” said Tournament Director Tommy Haas told News Channel 3 in a statement Thursday morning. “We have never wavered in our desire to create an unforgettable experience this fall in Tennis Paradise for our fans, players and sponsors.”

“We are extremely excited to welcome players, fans and our clients back to the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in a safe manner to experience what is deemed by many to be the world’s premier tennis experience,” said Jean-Yves Fillion, CEO of BNP Paribas USA. “We want to thank the entire BNP Paribas Open team as well as the ATP and WTA Tours for their efforts in securing the 2021 edition, following its understandable absence in 2020.”

The announcement also reached fans in a tweet:

After being forced to forgo the last two editions of the BNP Paribas Open due to the pandemic, the esteemed tennis tournament will finally return.

Normally scheduled for two weeks in March , this year's event will be played in October.

Tournament Director Tommy Haas and Marketing Director Phillipe Dore will be holding a news conference about the announcement today at 12:30 pm.

Widely considered the unofficial 5th major, the BNP Paribas Open is the largest two-week combined event outside of the four Grand Slams and the most-attended WTA 1000 and ATP World Tour Masters 1000 tennis tournament in the world, featuring the game's greatest players.

Bringing visitors from across the globe, the BNP Paribas Open is a significant source of revenue for shops, hotels and restaurants in the area. At the start of the pandemic, the March 2020 cancellation of the tournament came because of health precautions but also brought significant economic impact. It "cost the valley probably 375 million dollars, cost the city of Indian Wells 4 million," Indian Wells Mayor Ty Peabody estimated at the time.

