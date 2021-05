Remerton, GA (May 10, 2021) – On Thursday, May 6, 2021, Quinton Wright, 26, was arrested in Murfreesboro, TN by the U.S. Marshals Service. Wright is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a first offender probationer. The GBI was requested on April 20, 2021, by the Remerton Police Department to assist with an aggravated assault investigation that occurred in the parking lot of Mulligan’s Sports Pub at 1919 Baytree Place, Remerton, Lowndes County, GA.