8 Early Busts (2021 Fantasy Football)

June is almost here and hardcore redraft managers are now starting to dip their toes back into the fantasy football pool. While a handful of drafts have already happened, it’s still a bit early to determine who’s a bust based upon average draft position (ADP). More draft data is needed for ADP to be as accurate as can be. At this stage of the game, it’s best to take a look at which players the industry is ranking at the top that either surpassed our expectations last year, have less upside than some of the guys ranked beneath them, or had a negative change in their situation due to free agency or the draft. With that being said, our featured analysts take an early look at which RBs and WRs are the biggest bust candidates in 2021.