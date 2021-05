It’s Monday, May 17, and Spain is ending fossil fuel production by 2042. Spain just became the latest European country to commit to ending fossil fuel production. The move to phase out oil and gas production by 2042 is a part of a sweeping new climate bill approved by the country’s legislature last week. The legislation, which aims to bring the country in line with the European Union’s target of carbon neutrality by 2050, also bans the sale of carbon-emitting vehicles by 2040 and requires that renewable sources account for 74 percent of the country’s electricity production by 2030.