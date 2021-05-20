newsbreak-logo
Lyon County, KS

County commission weighs closing road giving access to watershed dam

By Zach DeLoach zach@emporia.com
Emporia gazette.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lyon County Commission tabled a motion in regard to permanently vacating Road 30 west of Road C in southwest Lyon County during its action session Thursday morning. The motion -- which was already previously tabled after a public hearing during the April 22 commission meeting -- was in response to a request from Russell Reed, who owns land adjacent to the road and wants it to be closed due to lack of use.

