County commission weighs closing road giving access to watershed dam
The Lyon County Commission tabled a motion in regard to permanently vacating Road 30 west of Road C in southwest Lyon County during its action session Thursday morning. The motion -- which was already previously tabled after a public hearing during the April 22 commission meeting -- was in response to a request from Russell Reed, who owns land adjacent to the road and wants it to be closed due to lack of use.