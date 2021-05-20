What a 21st Century skilled nursing facility should really look like

Formerly a doctor and tech venture capitalist, Tom Moon is director of Strategy and Business Development at Current Health. An "antechamber to the tomb" is how George Orwell described hospitals in his 1946 essay "How the Poor Die." It reflected that patients went there to lie in a bed with little prospect of successful treatment. Thankfully, modern medicine has drastically improved outcomes. What's more, hospital beds will hardly exist in the future, according to Eric Topol, Director of the Scripps Research Institute, in an interview with Chris McCann, CEO of Current Health. Why? A combination of changes in medical practice, advances in technology and changes to reimbursement mean treatment is poised to shift from the hospital bed to the patient's own home. This new care model gives industry players exciting opportunities to expand their services, improve patient experiences and outcomes and increase revenue.