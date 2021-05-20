newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

What Does The State Of Employer Mental Health Support Look Like In 2021?

By Forrester
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 15 hours ago

Employees faced significant issues in access and affordability of mental health services long before the pandemic. Amid a pandemic, the need for mental health escalated to unprecedented levels. In the past year, 83% of US employees experienced negative emotions associated with poor mental health, yet many employers have taken no action. Only 21% of purchase influencers at firms that prioritize employee experience reported that they’re implementing employee well-being and mental health programs. According to FAIR Health claims data, mental health conditions continued to be the number one telehealth diagnosis nationally and in every region. Ignoring the need now will result in significant business impact across employee engagement, absenteeism, presenteeism, medical spend and disability claims.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

181K+
Followers
45K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Digital Health#Depression#Mental Health Care#Health Benefits#Health Care Services#Health Care Providers#Fair Health#New Forrester#Big Health#Bhmhmi#Ehir#Employee Mental Health#Mental Health Programs#Mental Health Conditions#Employee Well Being#Employers#Disability Claims#Healthcare Costs#Employee Engagement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthPosted by
Forbes

Welcome To The New Paradigm Of Work And Well-Being: How Is Your Company's "Care Infrastructure"?

Some have accused President Biden's proposed infrastructure package of being a liberal wish list—full of funding for things like childcare and paid family leave that have nothing to do with infrastructure. In truth, the President's proposals are just the latest step in a changing conversation about the role well-being plays in economic growth. Just as our economy cannot function properly without a healthy power grid, bridges, and roads, we cannot hope to get the best out of our employees without programs and policies that holistically support their well-being.
Mental Healthncadvertiser.com

Letter: Support for mental health treatment provider legislation

May marks Mental Health Awareness Month across New York state. Mental Health professionals deserve our heartfelt appreciation for their courage, dedication and commitment to providing services during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has negatively affected many people’s mental health and created new barriers for service for people already suffering from...
Mental Healthworkerscompensation.com

Employees' Mental Health Improving, Especially with Employers Help

Hartford, CT (WorkersCompensation.com) – Employers who make mental health resources available are more likely to have resilient, dedicated employees than those who don’t, according to a new survey. While many workers experienced some type of negative effect on their mental health during the pandemic, those who felt their employers were supportive fared better. “About 1 in 3 workers who said their employer provides more than enough mental health resources also stated that ...
Family Relationshipstheundercoverrecruiter.com

4 Ways Employers Can Better Support Their Working Parents

For many of us, the pandemic brought with it a number of changes (and challenges) in the way we work. Notably, working parents probably suffered the most under the weight of additional pressures. Alongside the dual responsibility of childcare responsibilities and their job, they experienced incredibly long hours and, in some instances, managed under an employer who didn’t know how to support them through this new situation. As recruiters, we may have heard stories from our clients about how difficult it was to navigate this time with their working parents.
Mental Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Mental health problems likely to outlast pandemic

May 13—Mental health problems are likely to outlast the COVID-19 pandemic that helped spawn them, university researchers said. "There is a huge wave of mental health struggles here, and it's likely to be sustained," Sheri Madigan of the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada said. Madigan was one of three university...
Mental Healthhrdive.com

Study: Gen Z values employers that prioritize employee mental health

Workplaces that prioritize employee mental health, foster "authenticity," encourage employees to share their opinions and have a clear, stated purpose will have a leg up in recruiting Generation Z employees, according to results from a May 6 survey conducted by the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the International Federation of Accountants.
Nashville, TNWBIR

State leaders release videos to support teachers' mental health with help from two clinical social workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Both Teacher Appreciation Month and Mental Health Awareness Month fall in May, so state leaders decided to support teachers' mental health during May. The Tennessee Department of Education announced a new video series Thursday designed to help educators take care of themselves. The resources provided in the series and free and totally optional, according to officials.
New York City, NYprogressivegrocer.com

Hannaford Donates $400K to Support Mental Health Awareness

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increased need in resources for those struggling with mental health issues. To help, Hannaford Supermarkets and the Hannaford Charitable Foundation have donated $400,000 to build a strong network of resources for individuals affected by mental illness or mental health challenges throughout New England and New York.
Mental Healthmobihealthnews.com

Employee mental health company Unmind collects $47M

This morning, British digital company Unmind scored $47 million in Series B funding for its workplace mental health platform. EQT led the round, with participation from Sapphire Ventures, Project A, Felix Capital and True. In 2019 the company began making the funding rounds with a €3.4 million raise from private...
Mental Healthbizjournals

Mental health experts offer advice to employers to help their staff

Sponsored Content by Annemarie Franczyk – Contributing writer. Managing the pandemic and anticipating what comes next has been a significant undertaking for organizations whose job it is to address mental health issues not only in the community but also among their employees. Their approaches can help employers in other industries...
Mental Healthmibluesperspectives.com

Why Mental Health Parity Legislation Matters to Employers

For years now, health care professionals have known the importance of a person’s mental and emotional wellbeing as part of their overall health. Several years ago, the federal government also saw this link and wanted to make sure that people had access to behavioral and mental health services as part of their health plans. So, they put rules in place to help ensure that certain health plans provided equal treatment for behavioral, mental health and substance abuse services as they do for other medical services. This is commonly referred to as mental health parity.
Indianapolis, INcbs4indy.com

Mental health experts: building support networks is critical

INDIANAPOLIS — For young adults experiencing anxiety or depression letting them know they’re not alone is step one. Mental health experts say building a support network is critical. That can be with your friends, family, and most importantly professionals. To help, try to meditate at least for 10 minutes a...
New London, CTPosted by
Muna Hassan

Peer navigator program looks to reduce mental-health related police calls, improve support after mental health crises

In an attempt to reduce the number of mental-health related calls directed to the police department, the City of New London is introducing a peer navigator program. According to the director of human services for the city, Jeanne Milstein, approximately 4 in 10 calls the police department currently receives are related to mental health issues.
Mental Healthparkview.com

A conscious look at mental health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), mental health includes our emotional, psychological and social well-being. It not only affects how we think and feel but also how we act. It’s what helps us determine how we handle stress, relate to others and make choices. Our mental health is a vital component of everyday life. Ahsan Mahmood, MD, PPG – Psychiatry, and chief medical officer for Parkview Behavioral Health Institute, recently spoke on the subject, highlighting the different states of mental health and factors that could affect it.
Beauty & Fashionseattlespectator.com

What does the future of masks look like?

After over a year of wearing masks and abiding by COVID-19 protocols, there seems to be hope in the near future of some precautionary guidelines lifting. On April 27, the Center For Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that fully vaccinated people can be outdoors without a mask, as long as they are not in a large crowd. With this announcement and more people receiving vaccinations, students are hopeful that a sense of normalcy is just around the corner.