Officers take cover after shots fired outside Carrollton police headquarters building

Carrollton police are investigating an incident in which several gunshots were fired at the police headquarters building early Thursday morning. Jolene DeVito, spokeswoman for the police department, said around 4:40 a.m. three officers were arriving at the headquarters, located in the 2000 block of E. Jackson Road, when they heard a gunshot coming from that street as they were walking toward the building. She said when they turned to see where it was coming from, they heard seven to eight more shots.