Do These Food Combos Actually Go Together like PB&J?

Bell peppers are the crunchy, sweet fruit we can't get enough of. Whether you're a fan of the green, orange, yellow, or red variety, bell peppers can add that extra bit of texture and sweetness to many a dish. In the fall we love the comfort and heartiness of a stuffed bell pepper, or we roast them and add them to a pasta or chicken dish. When spring and summer roll around, they're perfect for salads and your favorite fajitas recipe. Bell peppers are simply delicious, and if that weren't enough, they're also full of nutritional goodness. Per Healthline, a bell pepper can provide up to 129% of your daily vitamin C.