Plano Fire-Rescue warns motorists to be cautious of waterlogged roads amid flood forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Collin The National Weather Service in Fort Worth TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas East Fork Trinity River At McKinney affecting Collin County. Chambers Creek Near Rice affecting Navarro and Ellis Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Flood Warning for the East Fork Trinity River At McKinney. * From late tonight to Monday evening. * At 1:30 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 5.0 feet. * Flood stage is 16.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 16.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Minor out of bank flooding will begin along the river.