Plano Fire-Rescue warns motorists to be cautious of waterlogged roads amid flood forecast

Effective: 2021-05-10 22:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-10 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Collin; Hunt; Rockwall The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Rockwall County in north central Texas Northwestern Hunt County in north central Texas Southeastern Collin County in north central Texas * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1007 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wylie, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Rowlett, Wylie, Rockwall, Greenville, Sachse, Royse City, Princeton, Fate, Lucas, Parker, Farmersville, Wolfe City, Caddo Mills, Celeste, Lavon, St. Paul, Nevada, Josephine and Neylandville. This includes Interstate 30 between mile markers 65 and 66, between mile markers 69 and 70, between mile markers 75 and 79, and between mile markers 86 and 99. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...<50MPH