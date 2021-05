The Duke Basketball Report’s special series on the oral history of the 2001 Duke Blue Devils Men’s Basketball National Champions, Return to Glory, will be taking a short break and will not be releasing a full episode this week. The series will be back next week with a deep dive into the best stories about Coach K from the 2001 team. As our listeners know, we’ve spoken to the members of the 2001 team and some of their stories already are just great. Wait until you hear this set!