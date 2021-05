Heyward went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Thursday's win over Atlanta. Heyward is off to a bit of a slow start and this was his first multi-hit performance in two weeks. He should still play most days due to his strong defense in right, and after posting an .848 OPS in 2020, there is some reason to believe the 31-year-old will be able to pick up his level of production moving forward.