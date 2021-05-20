Santa Cruz Kicks Off ‘What I’m Riding’ With Jake Wooten
Santa Cruz‘s Jake Wooten has been pro for just over two months, so the brand decided to pick his brain for a new series called ‘What I’m Riding’ which gets into all the nuts-and-bolts of skaters’ preferred hardware. In this video you’ll find out how long a VX lasts for Wooten, compared to a seven-ply deck; his fave wheelbase; and his thoughts on wheel rotation (do it, at least more frequently than bi-monthly to prevent coning—that’s just basic Wootenomics 101.).theberrics.com