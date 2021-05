Radio and TV stations are not being fairly compensated for content, especially local news, provided to technology platforms such as Google and Facebook, according to a new study out today from BIA Advisory Services. The study, “Economic Impact of Big Tech Platforms on the Viability of Local Broadcast News,” commissioned by the National Association of Broadcasters and based on economic modeling to analyze the use of broadcast content on major technology platforms and interviews with broadcast executives, finds local stations are losing nearly $2 billion in value annually due to these platforms' leveraging of their substantial market power to advance their own growth to the detriment of broadcast news.