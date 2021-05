The automotive industry is changing to its core and since BMW is part of it (quite a big one too), the Bavarians need to adapt as well. What seemed like a possibility not long ago is now certainty and it looks like we’re on our way to electrifying all of our cars. While some might not be in a rush to switch from internal combustion engines to electric ones, they might not have a choice in the future as the ICE drivetrain options start dwindling.