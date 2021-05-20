Finding God in all things: This summer’s One Hope Worship in Griffin Park

Thank You for our marriage. Thank You for the time we have spent together. Thank You for the time we have struggled together and thank You for the victories we have shared together. We pray we would see how extraordinary our marriage is and the purpose You have given our relationship. We pray we would have eyes to see from Your perspective and hearts that understand how our marriage can have a positive impact in this world. We pray we would continue to grow and mature. We pray we would grow stronger in our relationship with each other and with You. We pray we would be a light in this world, sharing Your love and testimony wherever we go in Jesus’ name AMEN!