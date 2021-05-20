Finding God in all things: This summer’s One Hope Worship in Griffin Park
A dozen years ago, I lived and worked on Pine Ridge alongside many Jesuits at Red Cloud Indian School. I, a young white female protestant volunteer with a clear calling to ministry, immersed myself in the Jesuit way of life and thinking alongside Lakota spiritual practices. I’m sure the whole “I’m going to seminary in the Fall” conversation threw a few Jesuits and Lakota friends for a loop, but I will always appreciate those two years I spent investing in faith traditions much different than my own.www.capjournal.com