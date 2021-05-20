newsbreak-logo
New Orleans, LA

NOAA predicts above-normal 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

WWL
WWL
 14 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS — Forecasters are predicting another above-normal Atlantic Hurricane season for 2021, but do not anticipate the historic level of tropical activity seen in 2020. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center published its predictions Thursday in its annual Atlantic hurricane season outlook. Forecasters predict a 60 percent chance of above-normal seasons, with 13 to 20 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes - including three to five which would be major hurricanes.

