The Fiat 124 was one of the most-important global hits for the Italian automaker in the second half of the 20th century, launching a whole family of models and gaining an even more extensive lineup once it was licensed to other automakers like SEAT and VAZ. The model remains a popular classic in many parts of Europe with excellent parts support, mostly thanks to licensed versions staying in production into the modern era. But it's still rare to see examples that had spent years locked up in museums or large collections come to market with low miles.