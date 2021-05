Twitter has announced that it is rolling out a new ‘Tip Jar’ feature that allows users to directly send money to their favourite accounts, opening up a way for people to support each other on the platform “beyond Follows, Retweets, and Likes.”Currently, the feature for accepting money via the ‘Tip Jar’ will be made available only for a select groups of users such as creators, journalists, and nonprofits, while all English language users on the platform can tip, the company said.The transactions are enabled via a variety of payment options including, Bandcamp, Patreon, Paypal, Cash App, and Venmo, with Twitter...