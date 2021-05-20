The High Hawks Take the Higher Road on “Singing a Mountain Song”
At their core, The High Hawks are a supergroup of songwriters. Collectively, the six-piece band, formed in 2019 with the Great American Taxi trio, consists of vocalist and guitarist Vince Herman (Leftover Salmon), keyboardist Chad Staehly (Hard Working Americans), and bassist Brian Adams of DeadPhish Orchestra, multi instrumentalist and fiddler Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth, drummer Will Trask (Great American Taxi), and guitarist Adam Greuel of Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, have 150 years touring between.americansongwriter.com