The High Hawks Take the Higher Road on “Singing a Mountain Song”

George Dickinson is one such name in Chicago who has worked hard to gain big in singing and rapping in the said place. He is a talented and skilled signer and worked hard to achieve this in his life. He is talented and his singing started way back when he was barely 15 years of age. His life was not an easy piece of cake but has remained a hard nut to crack. All thanks to his father who was away inside the Jail in a murder charge, he was taken care by a single mom who worked hard for him and her living.