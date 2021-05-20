Tim Tebow Will Get "No Respect" as Tight End in the NFL | Trash & Treasure Clips

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleFelder and Eddie, who played with Tim Tebow with the New York Jets, discuss what his signing at TE will mean for the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Trash & Treasure podcast crew thinks this ultimate "try-hard guy" will get "no respect" in the NFL.

NESN

Jaguars Reportedly Will Sign (Tight End) Tim Tebow To One-Year Contract

It’s Tebow Time for the Jaguars. Jacksonville intends to sign Tebow, now a tight end, to a one-year contract, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Tebow played quarterback in the NFL From 2010 through 2012 and hasn’t been on a roster since he was released by the New York Jets in March of 2012.
Tim Tebow set to get second NFL chance with Jaguars

Tim Tebow is getting his second NFL chance. The Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network, as he plans a comeback as a tight end. Though the ex-quarterback had brief stints with the Patriots and Eagles, Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL since 2012 with the Jets.
Tim Tebow and his bride talk young love on 'Duck Dynasty" stars' talk show; watch the clip here

Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi, weigh in on faith, love and abstinence on a new episode of the Facebook Watch series "At Home with the Robertsons" on Monday. In the series, which debuted April 5, former "Duck Dynasty" stars Willie and Korie Robertson invite celebrity guests to their West Monroe home to discuss a hot-button topic for the week. In a follow-up episode on Thursdays, extended members of the Robertson clan offer their opinions on the topic.
Tim Tebow returns: Jacksonville Jaguars planning to sign University of Florida legend as tight end (report)

Tim Tebow is returning to the NFL as a tight end. The Jaguars are planning to sign the former Patriots quarterback to a one-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Tebow will reunite with Urban Meyer — who he won a pair of National Championships with at Florida — and take up the new position. During his first NFL stint, he resisted playing anything other than quarterback.
Jaguars' Tim Tebow decision hinges on tight end draft pick: report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly still in a holding pattern when it comes to Tim Tebow. The Jaguars made waves before the NFL Draft when it was revealed the team worked Tebow out at a new position – tight end. Tebow had reportedly been against switching positions during his short-lived NFL career and wanted to continue to pursue a roster spot as a quarterback.
NFL rumors: Jaguars are serious about ex-Jets, Eagles QB Tim Tebow at tight end, NBC Sports’ Peter King says

Now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Tim Tebow. Those words could become a reality, according to NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King. I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance. Tebow, of course, is a hometown boy, and Jag/Gator fans have been dying to see him in teal. Imagine a Trevor Lawrence-to-Tim Tebow touchdown pass in crunch time (or any time) in a game this fall. Whoa.
Reports: Tim Tebow to sign with Jacksonville Jaguars (as a tight end)

Tim Tebow, perhaps the greatest player in the history of college football, appears to be giving the NFL one last go. Reports are swirling around that Tebow, the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner at Florida and a two time BCS National Champion, is reuniting with the man who coached him to all that success not too far from where Tebow first made a name for himself.
4 Thoughts on the Jaguars' Interest in Tim Tebow: Do the Jaguars Need Tight End Help This Badly?

It certainly feels like it is more of a matter of "when" and not "if" when it comes to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tim Tebow. The former Florida Gators and Denver Broncos quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner has been tied to the Jaguars as a tight end conversion project for the last several weeks, and NFL Network reported Monday that the Jaguars are "expected" to sign the 33-year old.
NFL Cougs: Could Gardner Minshew trade hinge on Tim Tebow?

COULD THE TRADE or release of former Washington State quarterback Gardner Minshew hinge on, of all people, Tim Tebow? One longtime NFL football writer posed that question as Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer continues to talk about signing Tebow, and Minshew remains on the Jaguars' roster. It was reported a week...
Tim Tebow Is Just Urban Meyer’s Security Blanket

We’re coming up on the 10-year anniversary of Tebowmania: Broncos Edition, and to commemorate that momentous occasion, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign the quarterback-turned-minor-leaguer as a tight end. Never mind that it’s been nine years since his last regular-season game action (seven years since his last preseason game snaps).