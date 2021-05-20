Tim Tebow Will Get "No Respect" as Tight End in the NFL | Trash & Treasure Clips

Now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Tim Tebow. Those words could become a reality, according to NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King. I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance. Tebow, of course, is a hometown boy, and Jag/Gator fans have been dying to see him in teal. Imagine a Trevor Lawrence-to-Tim Tebow touchdown pass in crunch time (or any time) in a game this fall. Whoa.