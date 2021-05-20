Dan Flynn Receives the 2020 California Olive Oil Council Pioneer Award

$400 million to have a recall election. And the state most likely will have counties cover some of the costs. Well, something is wrong with that. Our state is a money-wasting machine. We pay some of the highest gas tax, sales tax and income tax in the nation and we still have to pass bond measures to fix our roads and bridges. We have a bullet train that will most likely not run this century. We have mismanaged transportation, water storage, forest management, the education system, the state retirement system, EDD and the DMV. The list can go on and on. All elected officials need to realize that it is a privilege to represent the people and that they need to be held to a higher standard. Fiscal and moral standards are the most important qualities for the government sector, not power and prestige. I don’t care what party you are.