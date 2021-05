UNION — An Amazon fulfillment center is opening in Union in 2022 and is expected to create nearly 1,500 new full-time jobs in the Miami Valley. Amazon made the announcement Tuesday morning and Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said that Amazon’s products and services have played an essential role in moving the U.S. economy forward in the last 12 months and more than 40,000 Ohioans have been critical in that effort.