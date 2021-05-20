5 Tips for Building a Strong Influencer Program

Over the past year, brands have had to adjust their traditional advertising strategies, cancel in-person activations and attempt to keep up with ever-changing social channels and trends in an effort to stay relevant and reach consumers who are at home during the pandemic. Americans spent an average of 82 minutes per day on social media in 2020, according to eMarketer. Now that we’re on our phones more than ever, influencers are becoming extremely valuable and powerful – both online and offline.