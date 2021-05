Warning: This article contains spoilers about the season 2 finale of Netflix's The Circle. The Circle's second season was its most dramatic installment yet. Filmed in late fall, the social media competition took it up a notch with twists and turns, tear-inducing challenges, even more catfishes — oh, and Lance Bass. Now, we've finally crossed the finish line (or should we say "#WeMadeIt to #TheCircleFinale #JFTF"?) and River, Trevor, John, Courtney, and Chloe have made their final rankings. The top influencer, who took home $100,000, was revealed to be... Trevor, a.k.a. Deleesa St. Agathe!