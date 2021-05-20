United Way Receives $2000 From The Kiwanis Club Of Clermont For Funding Of Early Learning Centers In The South Lake Area.

In the first event in over a year, the United Way of Lake and Sumter County awarded its Hometown Hero winners at the event dubbed a Hoedown. Yes, there were hay bales. Yes, there was bar-b-que, and of course, there were prizes, games, raffles and an auction. But, there were also four winners, representing those who have contributed such a difference in both South and North Lake County, as well as the Villages and South Sumter County. There was also a new set of directions from many of the members of Kiwanis Club of South Lake, who were in attendance.