Clermont, FL

United Way Receives $2000 From The Kiwanis Club Of Clermont For Funding Of Early Learning Centers In The South Lake Area.

sltablet.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the first event in over a year, the United Way of Lake and Sumter County awarded its Hometown Hero winners at the event dubbed a Hoedown. Yes, there were hay bales. Yes, there was bar-b-que, and of course, there were prizes, games, raffles and an auction. But, there were also four winners, representing those who have contributed such a difference in both South and North Lake County, as well as the Villages and South Sumter County. There was also a new set of directions from many of the members of Kiwanis Club of South Lake, who were in attendance.

sltablet.com
