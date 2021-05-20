newsbreak-logo
In letter to Mendocino Co. Dr. Coren urges continued testing, mask wearing, vaccination

By Adrian Fernandez Baumann
The Mendocino Voice
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWILLITS, 5/20/21 — Mendocino is in the midst of a new small surge in COVID cases, though this one does not appear to be as severe or fast as previous ones. However, that’s hard to know for sure because the number of people getting tested has plummeted, meaning the surge we are seeing now could be significantly more serious than our limited testing reveals. What’s more, genome sequencing has revealed the more dangerous U.K., Californian, and Brazilian variants of the virus have infected people in Mendocino County — and the especially worrisome India variant has been detected in nearby counties.

