PARIS — For the past five years, The Pie wHole has been a staple among the businesses of the downtown Big Rapids business district, but now it has a new home all to itself. Within the last week, Pie wHole owner and baker Niki Stricker made the move roughly 6 miles down the road to nearby Paris, where she and manger Doni Cassidy and assistant manger Maddy Stricker have already set up shop.