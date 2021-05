Rimac Automobili’s YouTube channel hits us with more details regarding the Rimac Concept Two’s straight-line performance. We already know that the Rimac Concept Two will be a very quick car. The combined power of its electric propulsion system is 1,914 horsepower (1,408 kilowatts) and 1,696 pound-feet (2,300 Nm). Mate Rimac – the founder of Rimac Automobili hits us with some new details about the hyper EV. We already know that, in a straight line, the C Two will be insanely quick. The 0 to 60 mph (97 km/h) sprint takes just 1.85 seconds.