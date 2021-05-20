newsbreak-logo
Marathon Digital (MARA) Stock: Over 4% Increase Explanation

pulse2.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) increased by over 4% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) – one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America – increased by over 4% during intraday trading. Investors are responding positively to the company announcing it has appointed Georges Antoun and Jay Leupp to its board of directors, effective immediately, as Peter Benz is transitioning to become the company’s vice president of corporate development and Michael Berg is stepping down from his position of director to pursue other projects. And as a result, Marathon’s board of directors now consists of 5 directors, including 3 independent directors and 2 inside directors.

