WUKY SportsPage Espisode 41: Former MLB, Tates Creek Star, Kevin Jarvis

Kevin Jarvis has been a scout for the Diamondbacks, Padres and Angels, and now he’s in the role of baseball parent. His son Bryce Jarvis was a first round choice of the Arizona Diamondbacks, the 18th overall pick in the 2020 draft. In this conversation, Kevin talks about his own major league debut, his famous teammates such as Barry Larkin, Deion Sanders, Tony Gwynn and others, the pitching coach that gave him a simple message that helped him reach his best seasons, his son’s development into one of the top prospects in professional baseball, and more.