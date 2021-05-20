No, those aren't bunkers in the PGA Championship despite all the sand you see
KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. – Attention all viewers. Those are not bunkers you see on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in this week's 103rd PGA Championship. Yes, there is plenty of sand to see on the Pete Dye ocean-side course, and yes, they sure do look like bunkers. But PGA of America officials instituted a local rule this week stating that all areas on the course featuring sand are "sandy areas" and not bunkers.