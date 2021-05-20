No, those aren't bunkers in the PGA Championship despite all the sand you see

We’re still weeks away from the opening tee shots at the 2021 PGA Championship, but that hasn’t stopped the tournament from making major championship history already. For the first time ever, competitors will be allowed to utilize rangefinders throughout the course of tournament play at the PGA at the end of May. The change came as a surprise to many when the PGA of America announced it in February, including, it seems, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, Justin Thomas.