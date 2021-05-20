newsbreak-logo
Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) Stock: Over 30% Decrease Explanation

pulse2.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) decreased by over 30% during intraday trading. This is why it happened. The stock price of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BDTX) – a precision oncology medicine company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule – decreased by over 30% during intraday trading. Investors are responding negatively to the company announcing initial data from the Phase 1 dose-escalation portion of the MasterKey-01 trial of BDTX-189 in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring any one of more than 48 oncogenic alterations in the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) oncogenes. And this data provides early proof-of-concept for BDTX-189, including evidence of anti-cancer activity and a safety profile that is in-line with the company’s preclinical expectations.

