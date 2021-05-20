newsbreak-logo
Private prisons are vital to Bent and Crowley County communities

La Junta Tribune-Democrat
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the newly elected senator for District 35, which includes Bent and Crowley counties, I am pleased that our local paper has taken an interest in the No. 1 employer of both counties, the private prison correctional facilities that our communities worked hard to secure in collaboration with the state of Colorado 30 years ago. Active engagement by the community with the state delivered these assets to both the community and the state of Colorado. The correctional facilities provide a necessary service to our state, offer employment opportunities to our citizens and provide reliable tax revenue to our communities.

